Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $492,536.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $492,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

