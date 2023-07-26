Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $175.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of AMG traded down $20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,815. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

