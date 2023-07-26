Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,796. Aflac has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

