Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AGYS stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

