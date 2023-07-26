Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Agilysys Price Performance
AGYS stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99.
Insider Activity
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
