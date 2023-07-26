Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.82, but opened at $65.66. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agilysys shares last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 21,678 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

