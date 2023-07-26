AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,402. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

