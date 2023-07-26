AGNC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 42,897 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 19,436 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,681,000 after purchasing an additional 413,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

AGNC stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

