Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. 433,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400,084 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

