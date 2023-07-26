Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $148.65, with a volume of 4109353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

