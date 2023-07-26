Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.00%.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 96,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
