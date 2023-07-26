Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 96,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

