Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-7.50 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 9.7 %

NYSE ALK opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

