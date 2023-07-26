Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $58.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 3,408,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,756. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

