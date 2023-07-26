Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 191,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,726. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

