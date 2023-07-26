Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.