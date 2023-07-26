Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $212.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.31. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 228.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

