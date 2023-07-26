Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 3,710,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 212.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 256,671 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.