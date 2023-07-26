Alcoa Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 21,230 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after buying an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,975,000 after purchasing an additional 455,750 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.90%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

