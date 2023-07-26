Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.37.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
