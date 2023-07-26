Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

