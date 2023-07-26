Alkami Technology (ALKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 205,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.