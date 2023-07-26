Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

