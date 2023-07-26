Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $127.83. 223,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,379. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.