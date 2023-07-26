Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $9.77 on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. 2,476,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,555. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 277,904 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 258,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

