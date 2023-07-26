Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.66. 1,856,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,448. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 475.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 277,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.