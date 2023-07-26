Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-12.5 yr/yr to ~$3.65-3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Allegion Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ALLE traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,058. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Allegion by 475.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

