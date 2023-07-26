Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

