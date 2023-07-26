Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 441,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,294. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

