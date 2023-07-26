Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.43 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 16,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $625.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMOT. Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Further Reading

