Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $62,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 602,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $59.89.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.