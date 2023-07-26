Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 269.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

ALSN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 602,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

