Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 9th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,275,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

