Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 5.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,275,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.