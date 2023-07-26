Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

