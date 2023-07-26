Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 61,275,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

