Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,621,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.