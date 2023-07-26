Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 637,968 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.