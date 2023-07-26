Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.8 %

GOOGL traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

