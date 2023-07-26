Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

