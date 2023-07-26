Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.
GOOGL stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. 31,676,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,398,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
