Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%.

NYSE ALTG remained flat at $16.17 on Wednesday. 342,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $520.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $35,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,779,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

