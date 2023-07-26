Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Altex Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 51,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Altex Industries has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

