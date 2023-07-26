Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Altex Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 51,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Altex Industries has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About Altex Industries
