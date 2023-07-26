Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.41. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

