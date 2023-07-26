Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,781. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.