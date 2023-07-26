Amazon.com (AMZN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $192.00 to $204.00.

7/12/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00.

7/9/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $180.00.

6/21/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00.

6/12/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $139.00 to $154.00.

6/8/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $150.00.

6/7/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00.

5/31/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $140.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

