Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.