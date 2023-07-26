Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,418,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 699,406 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Amazon.com worth $4,484,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

