Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,877,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,600 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up 6.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $169,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

AMCR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

