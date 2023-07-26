Amdocs (DOX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

