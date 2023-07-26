Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

