American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. American Financial Group has set its FY23 guidance at $11.00-12.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. 57,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,724. American Financial Group has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $150.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.