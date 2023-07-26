American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,935,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

